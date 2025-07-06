Previous
Mrs Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Mrs Pileated Woodpecker!

Saw this one as I was walking the trails. She flew right in front of me and then landed fairly close. She was hopping around quite a bit, so she made it sort of hard to get a good, clear shot.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Rick

