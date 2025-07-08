Previous
Osprey Enjoying the Breeze! by rickster549
Photo 3367

Osprey Enjoying the Breeze!

Went down to look for my owl friend, but all I heard this evening were the Ospreys floating overhead. There was so little wing movement, so there must have been a lot of wind up where they were. I know I could sure feel it on the ground.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
