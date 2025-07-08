Sign up
Photo 3367
Osprey Enjoying the Breeze!
Went down to look for my owl friend, but all I heard this evening were the Ospreys floating overhead. There was so little wing movement, so there must have been a lot of wind up where they were. I know I could sure feel it on the ground.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
