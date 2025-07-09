Previous
Pancake Mushrooms! by rickster549
Photo 3368

Pancake Mushrooms!

Not the official name, but these were as big as pancakes. Probably 8 to 10 inches in diameter. And they just seem to pop almost overnight.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Rick

