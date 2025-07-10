Previous
The Egret Looking for Lizards! by rickster549
Photo 3369

The Egret Looking for Lizards!

But it finally changed positions and checked out the water below. Didn't see it grab anything from the bushes or the water.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
*lynn ace
beautiful shot of this elegant egret ~
Do you wear bug repellant when you're out in places like this? Do you have noseeums where you're at? They were so bad on Sanibel Island when I was there.
July 11th, 2025  
