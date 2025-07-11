Previous
Great Crested Flycatcher! by rickster549
Photo 3370

Great Crested Flycatcher!

With a fly in it's beak. This makes about the third time that I've spotted one of these guys up in this particular tree, and each time, it's had some sort of insect in it's beak.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Rick

