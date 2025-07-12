Sign up
Photo 3371
One More From the Other Day!
Didn't make it out today, so went back to the Great Horned Owl baby. At this time, it looked like it was snoozing up there. But the least amount of sound, those eyes would pop wide open.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th July 2025 11:47am
Tags
birds-rick365
