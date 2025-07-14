Previous
Anhinga Drying It's Wings! by rickster549
Photo 3373

Anhinga Drying It's Wings!

Went down looking for my owl friend and saw this guy in one of the trees out over the river. Pretty sure it was drying the wings and straightening the feathers.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
924% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact