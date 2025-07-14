Sign up
Photo 3373
Anhinga Drying It's Wings!
Went down looking for my owl friend and saw this guy in one of the trees out over the river. Pretty sure it was drying the wings and straightening the feathers.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th July 2025 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
