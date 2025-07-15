Previous
Squirrel With a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 3374

Squirrel With a Snack!

Got this guy as it was busy eating some sort of snack. Most likely an acorn, that it dug up.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 16th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So cute.
July 16th, 2025  
