Photo 3374
Squirrel With a Snack!
Got this guy as it was busy eating some sort of snack. Most likely an acorn, that it dug up.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10664
photos
156
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th July 2025 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 16th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So cute.
July 16th, 2025
