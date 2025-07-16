Sign up
Photo 3375
Mushroom on the Side of the Tree!
Don't usually see the mushrooms growing out the side of the tree like this. But this trees had several of them growing out like this. Guess it might make a nice umbrella for the squirrels. :-)
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th July 2025 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Super find and capture
July 17th, 2025
