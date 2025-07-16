Previous
Mushroom on the Side of the Tree! by rickster549
Mushroom on the Side of the Tree!

Don't usually see the mushrooms growing out the side of the tree like this. But this trees had several of them growing out like this. Guess it might make a nice umbrella for the squirrels. :-)
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Super find and capture
July 17th, 2025  
