Previous
Osprey Watching Over the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 3376

Osprey Watching Over the Waters!

Went looking for the owl this afternoon, but this was the only thing that I found. It was sure keeping a close eye on the water below, but I just didn't have the time to wait and see it he made a dive.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
924% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact