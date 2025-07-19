Sign up
Previous
Photo 3378
Dragonfly Stopped By!
Finally had one of these guys land. It wasn't on the sturdiest of limbs, more like grass, so there was quite a bit of movement. Fired off a lot of shots to try to get one that was some what sharp.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th July 2025 10:37am
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Stellar capture
July 20th, 2025
