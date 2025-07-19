Previous
Dragonfly Stopped By! by rickster549
Dragonfly Stopped By!

Finally had one of these guys land. It wasn't on the sturdiest of limbs, more like grass, so there was quite a bit of movement. Fired off a lot of shots to try to get one that was some what sharp.
19th July 2025

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Wow...Stellar capture
July 20th, 2025  
