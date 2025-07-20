Sign up
Photo 3379
Snowy Egret, All Fluffed Up!
This guy was busy poking at the minnows, and then it turned and started walking away and with that, it fluffed up. Not sure if it had had enough or was just stretching it's feathers.
20th July 2025
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th July 2025 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
