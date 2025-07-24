Sign up
Photo 3383
Egret Flying By!
Saw this one flying towards me, so was able to get ready and fire off a bunch of shots.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd July 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Awesome.
July 25th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
July 25th, 2025
