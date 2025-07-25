Sign up
Previous
Photo 3384
A Couple of Green Herons!
Saw these coming down the river bank, so got ready and got a few shots.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10694
photos
158
followers
54
following
927% complete
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3626
3382
3681
3627
3383
3682
3628
3384
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th July 2025 11:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Splendid capture!
July 26th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful!
July 26th, 2025
