Previous
One More of the Osprey From the Other Day! by rickster549
Photo 3385

One More of the Osprey From the Other Day!

This was after it made it's dive into the water and this is it trying to take off. It seemed to struggle a bit, but finally got airborne.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Outstanding capture!
July 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact