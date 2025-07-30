Previous
Unknown Bird! by rickster549
Photo 3389

Unknown Bird!

Used the App, but it came up with two different birds. Spotted sandpiper and a Willet. I'm leaning more towards the Spotted Sandpiper.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
928% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact