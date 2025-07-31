Previous
One More Spider Web! by rickster549
One More Spider Web!

One from the other day. Just couldn't get the spider to show up, but the web seemed to show up pretty well.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
Barb ace
Terrific capture!
August 1st, 2025  
