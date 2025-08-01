Previous
Navy Aircraft Flying By! by rickster549
Navy Aircraft Flying By!

Was out on the pier the other day and saw this one coming, so had to fire off a bunch of shots.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Good one!
August 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Great capture!
August 2nd, 2025  
