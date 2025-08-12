Sign up
Photo 3394
Monarch Butterfly!
Finally found a few of these flying around today and a few of them were actually landing.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Diana
ace
Stunning shot and details.
August 13th, 2025
