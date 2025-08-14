Previous
Zebrawing Butterfly! by rickster549
Zebrawing Butterfly!

Just couldn't get a shot from the other side. It just continued to face in this direction and if I moved, it just moved further away and stayed in this position.
Rick

Shirley ace
Wow such a beautiful butterfly , a first for me never heard of them at all
August 15th, 2025  
