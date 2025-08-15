Previous
Squirrel Taking a Break from the Heat! by rickster549
Squirrel Taking a Break from the Heat!

This guy was really chilling out. Not sure how long it had been there, but it was sure in a relaxed position.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
Probably trying to stay cool
August 16th, 2025  
