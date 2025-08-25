Sign up
Previous
Photo 3407
Object Number One that Flew By Me Today!
Was out on the pier this morning and heard the sound of a small aircraft. Looked down the river and saw this small seaplane headed my way. So had to get further out on the pier to get a few shots.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10763
photos
160
followers
55
following
933% complete
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
3406
3407
3649
3405
3704
3650
3406
3705
3651
3407
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th August 2025 11:45am
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Cool and colorful
August 26th, 2025
