Previous
Object Number One that Flew By Me Today! by rickster549
Photo 3407

Object Number One that Flew By Me Today!

Was out on the pier this morning and heard the sound of a small aircraft. Looked down the river and saw this small seaplane headed my way. So had to get further out on the pier to get a few shots.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
933% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Cool and colorful
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact