Lotus Flower! by rickster549
Lotus Flower!

This one has pretty much opened all the way. Just wish I could see the large stem in the middle. These are all out in the pond, so really cant get to them.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Rick

gloria jones ace
Wonderful light
August 29th, 2025  
amyK ace
Beautifully captured; the light is great
August 29th, 2025  
