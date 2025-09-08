Previous
Osprey After a Missed Dive! by rickster549
Photo 3419

Osprey After a Missed Dive!

It had just made a dive, but missed it's target, so it ended up, back in it's waiting tree.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Rick

