Photo 3422
Finally Had a Clear Night!
So had to get a shot of the moon as it gets smaller. Best on black if you have the time.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th September 2025 10:46pm
Tags
misc-rick365
