Photo 3423
White Ibis Searching the Grounds!
Saw this guy in the yard across the street so had to run in and grab the camera. It did hang around long enough to get a few shots.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th September 2025 12:04pm
Tags
birds-rick365
