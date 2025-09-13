Previous
Spicebush Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Spicebush Swallowtail Butterfly!

At least that's what I think it is. From the internet, it seemed to match this one. Just never could get the shot with the wings open all the way.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty, so well focused and captured -fav
September 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture
September 14th, 2025  
