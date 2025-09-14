Sign up
Previous
Photo 3425
Snowy Egret Poked Down Real Hard!
And made a big splash. I think it may have even gotten a small minnow. Just didn't get a good enough shot after this to show the minnow.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th September 2025 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Fun splash capture
September 15th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice image
September 15th, 2025
