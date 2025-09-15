Previous
Pokeberries! by rickster549
Pokeberries!

Finally saw a batch of these that had pretty much ripened. Doesn't mean a whole lot, as reading about them, they are poisonous to humans.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

gloria jones ace
Tack sharp...great focus
September 16th, 2025  
