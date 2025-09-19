Previous
Egret During the Preening Process! by rickster549
Photo 3430

Egret During the Preening Process!

Guess it had it's stomach full, as it was up on the dry section of the creek doing a lot of preening.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
939% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact