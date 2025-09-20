Previous
Leaf Suspended in Mid Air! by rickster549
Photo 3431

Leaf Suspended in Mid Air!

Well, it sure looked like it, until you look really close. Guess one of the spiders had spread one strand of it's web between trees, and this got caught in it.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Rick

@rickster549
Babs ace
Beautiful.
September 21st, 2025  
