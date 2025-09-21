Previous
the Squirrel Stopped for a Moment! by rickster549
Photo 3432

the Squirrel Stopped for a Moment!

And it actually laid out flat, but by time I got the camera up and focused, it had gotten back up and was about to run on up the limb.
21st September 2025

Rick

@rickster549
