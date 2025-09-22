Previous
Snowy Egret After the Plunge! by rickster549
Snowy Egret After the Plunge!

It was doing a lot of poking out there, but didn't see it get anything of a size that I could see. I think you can see the drops that are falling around it's head.
22nd September 2025

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
