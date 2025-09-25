Previous
H-47 Chinook Army Helicopter! by rickster549
H-47 Chinook Army Helicopter!

Was out on the pier this morning and saw this bird flying by so had to get a bunch of shots of it. This was actually the 2nd pass that it made and this route put it much closer than the first time around.
25th September 2025

Rick

rickster549
