Previous
Photo 3436
H-47 Chinook Army Helicopter!
Was out on the pier this morning and saw this bird flying by so had to get a bunch of shots of it. This was actually the 2nd pass that it made and this route put it much closer than the first time around.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th September 2025 11:00am
Tags
misc-rick365
