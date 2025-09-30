Previous
A Rather Windy Day! by rickster549
Photo 3441

A Rather Windy Day!

Saw this lady out there enjoying the breeze, I guess, while she was playing on the phone. As you can see by her hair, the wind was really blowing. If she had gotten up, that chair would have been blown away.
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Rick

