Photo 3442
Another Moon Shot!
The shot tonight was with my 1.4 tele-converter on the tripod. Should have tried it with just the basic lens to compare the details. Oh well, that will come.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st October 2025 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
