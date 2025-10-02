Sign up
Photo 3443
Pileated Woodpecker, Before the Squirrel Attack!
One more from the other day. This was before the squirrel came running down the tree and caused the bird to raise up that red fluff and spread it's wings.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
10871
photos
156
followers
55
following
943% complete
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th September 2025 10:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
