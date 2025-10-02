Previous
Pileated Woodpecker, Before the Squirrel Attack! by rickster549
Photo 3443

Pileated Woodpecker, Before the Squirrel Attack!

One more from the other day. This was before the squirrel came running down the tree and caused the bird to raise up that red fluff and spread it's wings.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact