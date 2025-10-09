Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Finally had one of these guys stop by the flowers in the front yard and was able to get a few shots. Just wouldn't stay still with it's wings spread.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
*lynn ace
a beauty
October 10th, 2025  
