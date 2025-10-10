Sign up
Photo 3451
The Geese Have Taken Over!
Another one from the other day after they had cleared the street. They are so messy as they walk down the sidewalks.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
10895
photos
158
followers
55
following
945% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th October 2025 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Yeah, this is the main reason why when i bought each of my houses, I made sure we were not near any ponds, lakes or "duck lanes", as the pellet problem would drive me absolutely nuts!
October 11th, 2025
