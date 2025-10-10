Previous
The Geese Have Taken Over! by rickster549
Photo 3451

The Geese Have Taken Over!

Another one from the other day after they had cleared the street. They are so messy as they walk down the sidewalks.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yeah, this is the main reason why when i bought each of my houses, I made sure we were not near any ponds, lakes or "duck lanes", as the pellet problem would drive me absolutely nuts!
October 11th, 2025  
