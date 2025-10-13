Previous
Mississippi Kite! by rickster549
Mississippi Kite!

Didn't get out today, so back to the archives. One of the Mississippi Kites that was flying around my neighborhood this summer.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
