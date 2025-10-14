Previous
Male Hairy Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3455

Male Hairy Woodpecker!

Saw this guy outside the window this morning, so had to try and get a shot. It just would never come around to the front side. Looks like it's time to change the suet in that little cage, although these guys continue to peck around the bad spots.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Rick

