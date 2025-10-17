Previous
Baldeagle on the Roof! by rickster549
Baldeagle on the Roof!

Saw this guy yesterday on the roof of one of the boat houses by the pier that I shoot for sunset. It was making a lot of noise with another one up in the tree up on the land. Never could find it.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Rick

