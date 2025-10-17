Sign up
Photo 3458
Baldeagle on the Roof!
Saw this guy yesterday on the roof of one of the boat houses by the pier that I shoot for sunset. It was making a lot of noise with another one up in the tree up on the land. Never could find it.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th October 2025 10:54am
Tags
birds-rick365
