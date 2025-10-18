Previous
One Group of Trees Are Showing Some Color by rickster549
Photo 3459

One Group of Trees Are Showing Some Color

Just a small section of trees off of the trail. It really stands out from all of the other green trees.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
947% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact