Previous
Photo 3460
Mr Cardinal Posed Really Nice for a Couple of Shots!
And then it was off. It was doing quite a bit of flitting around, but at least when it landed here, it sat there for a few shots.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th October 2025 12:44pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
uhhhh....is that a bit much saturation, bro? Is that a cardinal (red), or some other kind of bird?
October 20th, 2025
