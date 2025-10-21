Previous
Mushroom Coming Out of the Tree! by rickster549
Photo 3462

Mushroom Coming Out of the Tree!

Not sure how a mushroom ever gets started in the side of a tree like this, unless the squirrels are taking things up that will sprout.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
