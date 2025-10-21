Sign up
Previous
Photo 3462
Mushroom Coming Out of the Tree!
Not sure how a mushroom ever gets started in the side of a tree like this, unless the squirrels are taking things up that will sprout.
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Taken
13th September 2025 11:27am
Tags
misc-rick365
