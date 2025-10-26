Previous
Sort of Fall Colors! by rickster549
Sort of Fall Colors!

But this is pretty much the color of these plants, year round. Do have that one oak leaf right in the middle that has turned to it's fall color. Brown. :-)
Rick

They look like autumn colors. Nice to have them most of the year.
October 27th, 2025  
