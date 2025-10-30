Sign up
Previous
Photo 3471
Snowy Egret Waiting for a Poke!
Saw this guy out there searching and and waiting to poke at it's snack. Never did see it get anything, so maybe it was going a little hungry.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th October 2025 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice clarity and reflection
October 31st, 2025
