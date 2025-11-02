Sign up
Photo 3474
So Much for Fall Colors Around Here!
This was at my neighbors house. They are in full bloom and doesn't look like any chance of changing colors, anytime soon.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Rick
@rickster549
8
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
2nd November 2025 2:14pm
flowers-rick365
