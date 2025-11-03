Previous
The Cypress Tree Covered in Moss! by rickster549
Photo 3475

The Cypress Tree Covered in Moss!

It's just hard to walk by any of these trees on a clear day. They just stand out so much against the blue skies.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
It looks fabulous!
November 4th, 2025  
