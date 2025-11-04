Previous
Mrs Pileated Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 3476

Mrs Pileated Woodpecker!

Found the lady woodpecker pecking away at that limb. Hope she was getting something, as the wood was going everywhere.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
952% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact