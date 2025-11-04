Sign up
Previous
Photo 3476
Mrs Pileated Woodpecker!
Found the lady woodpecker pecking away at that limb. Hope she was getting something, as the wood was going everywhere.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th November 2025 11:54am
Tags
birds-rick365
